Boston police officer provides provides ‘life-saving CPR’ to 2-year-old boy in Dorchester, union says

When Oliveira reached the apartment, he found a person performing CPR on an unresponsive boy lying in a bed, the report said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Boston police Officer Daniel Oliveira responded to a call reporting an unresponsive child in an apartment on Ellington Street, according to a redacted copy of the police report that was obtained by the Globe.

A Boston police officer provided “life-saving CPR” to a 2-year-old boy while responding to an early morning call in Dorchester on Saturday, according to the patrolmen’s union and a police report.

Oliveira began performing chest compressions on the victim, “who started to be conscious and breathing,” the report said. Oliveira and another officer then turned the boy on his side to release fluid, the report said.

The child’s grandmother said she was sleeping when she heard him cry out and found him shaking and turning purple, the report said.

Boston EMS and the Boston Fire Department also responded to the apartment, and the child was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation. No further information on the boy’s condition was released.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association praised Oliveira in a social media post on Monday.

“Thanks to the hardworking men and women of District B-3, an unresponsive 2-year-old baby who wasn’t breathing when officers arrived on scene early Saturday morning is alive today after officers applied life-saving CPR,” the union said. “Job well done, PO Oliveira.”

