Cannonballs found during dig in Waltham, fire officials say

The Waltham Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad are investigating cannonballs that were found at a former Raytheon company location behind a shopping center Monday, fire officials said.
At least one individual was digging in the area of 43 Foundry Ave Monday when they discovered several cannonballs at a former site for the defense contractor, Waltham Fire Lt. John Ferrick said.
The bomb squad is on scene investigating if the cannonballs are live or not, Ferrick said.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.