Charges dismissed against driver who crashed car through barrier at Alewife parking garage in February

Prosecutors have dismissed criminal charges against a Medford man who crashed his vehicle through a cement barrier on the top deck of the parking garage at the Alewife MBTA station earlier this year, according to court records.
The man was facing multiple charges in connection to the February crash that left his vehicle teetering on the edge of garage’s fifth level and sent debris crashing through glass panels over the station’s lobby and mezzanine.
The charges against the driver included destruction of property, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
The charges were dismissed at the request of prosecutors on Monday, according to court records. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said the charges were dismissed after the driver underwent mental health counseling and therapy.
The driver, who is now 29 years old, according to court records, was found unconscious when emergency crews responded to the garage around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. A 14-year-old girl sustained a minor injury after cutting her hand in the lobby, officials said at the time.
Train service on the Red Line was suspended for six days following the crash as repairs were made to the station.
