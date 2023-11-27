Providence City Council can intervene in controversial tax breaks for wealthy developer, judge rules

The lawyer for the council even went as far as to call the deal a “corrupt transaction” during arguments in the courtroom earlier this month.

City councilors had called the tax breaks for 10 downtown apartment buildings — including the Alice Building and Peerless Lofts — owned by Arnold “Buff” Chace and his firm, Cornish Associates, a “sweetheart” deal granted by the administration of former Mayor Jorge Elorza.

PROVIDENCE — A judge on Monday granted the Providence City Council the right to intercede in a three-year-old court case over a wealthy developer’s taxes, paving the way for the council to now try and overturn the controversial tax deal granted by former city leaders.

The council’s ultimate goal has been to overturn the tax breaks, which it argues would cost the city up to $42 million over the 30-year length of the agreement. Monday’s decision concerned only whether the council can become a formal intervenor in the lawsuit Chace filed against the city in 2020. (The tax deal was part of a consent agreement in that lawsuit in 2021.)

Following Monday’s ruling by Associate Justice Joseph McBurney granting the motion to intervene in the case, the council is expected to file a motion to vacate the tax deal.

Under the agreement, Chace’s tax bill on the 10 buildings was slashed under a state law meant for affordable housing, even though he was required to restrict only 25 percent of the apartments to moderate-income renters.

Councilors were outraged that the lower taxes apply to the entirety of the buildings, including commercial spaces and market-rate apartments, and have said the deal could set a precedent for future developers. Council President Rachel Miller has also said the deal should have come before the council for consideration.

The city solicitor’s office and Chace’s attorney opposed the council’s efforts to intervene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.