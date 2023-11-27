Lynn man identified as victim in fatal Allston shooting

A second man shot in the parking lot, whose identity was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Marco Alfonso Sosa, 32, died after he was shot in a parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston, at the rear of 161 Harvard Ave., police said in a statement .

A Lynn man was identified Monday as the victim in a fatal Allston shooting early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

At 2:27 a.m., officers responded to a report of two people shot at 85 E. Newton St., the statement said. Online listings show that to be the address of the Boston Medical Center emergency department. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds who they later learned were shot at the Allston parking lot, according to the statement.

Advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. To assist the investigation anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Those in need of emotional support can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team for free and private support 24 hours each day at 617-431-0125.









Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.