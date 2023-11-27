Man fatally shot in Wareham; investigation ongoing

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Wareham on Monday afternoon, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said.
“This is not believed to be a random act of violence,” Cruz’s office said on social media.
An investigation remained active and ongoing Monday evening, the post said.
Main Street was closed to traffic between Pierceville and County roads to allow the Wareham Police Department and State Police to investigate an “active crime scene,” Sergeant Bryan M. Whalen, a Wareham police spokesperson, said in a statement.
“The scene is contained, and there is no threat to the immediate public,” the statement said.
Wareham police directed further inquiries to the district attorney’s office.
No further information was immediately available Monday evening.
