November ends with cool, dry weather throughout the week

Low pressure will continue to move into the Canadian Maritimes on Monday bringing an end to the overnight rain from Sunday night. Most areas received a good soaking, and now it’s back to the dry pattern to take us out of November and into the twelfth month.

Overall, we haven’t had a lot of rainy days this month, but it has been cooler than average. It is highly likely once again, Boston will not receive any measurable snow.

This will be the seventh year in a row without any November snowfall in the city. This isn’t very unusual, however. Notice most of the last 10 years there hasn’t been any snowfall in Boston. Novembers without snowfall happened in the past, but the gap between Novembers with snow and those without was much smaller.