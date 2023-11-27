November ends with cool, dry weather throughout the week

Low pressure will continue to move into the Canadian Maritimes on Monday bringing an end to the overnight rain from Sunday night. Most areas received a good soaking, and now it’s back to the dry pattern to take us out of November and into the twelfth month.
Overall, we haven’t had a lot of rainy days this month, but it has been cooler than average. It is highly likely once again, Boston will not receive any measurable snow.
This will be the seventh year in a row without any November snowfall in the city. This isn’t very unusual, however. Notice most of the last 10 years there hasn’t been any snowfall in Boston. Novembers without snowfall happened in the past, but the gap between Novembers with snow and those without was much smaller.
High pressure will keep the weather dry and quite cold on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to lower 40s across southern New England without any chance of precipitation.
There’s a slight moderation in temperature as we head for the end of the week. Readings will be in the 40s, which is pretty much where you would expect to begin December.
Much of the country later this week will also have near-average temperatures.
The map below shows the variance of afternoon highs as compared with the 30-year normal. Notice that there really isn’t any significant cold or warm air for this time of year anywhere in the lower 48.
The next chance of rain comes sometime Friday night or Saturday, but whether this is an important system or just a few innocuous showers remains to be seen. It’s unlikely we will see any significant rain to start December.
Finally, the longer-range models are pointing to an average or perhaps slightly above-average month ahead.
