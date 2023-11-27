Runaway Volvo, parked Prius crash through window of vacant Boston Market in Saugus, police say

Two vehicles crashed into a vacant Boston Market restaurant off Route 1 in Saugus on Monday evening after a driver veered off the roadway and struck a parked car, causing both vehicles to overturn into the storefront, Saugus police said.
The driver, a 62-year-old man from Boston whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Assistant Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said in a phone interview.
The man was the only person involved in the crash, Giorgetti said.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the man was driving north on Route 1 in a Volvo when it left the roadway and struck a parked Toyota Prius, he said.
Both vehicles crashed through the front of the vacant Boston Market, Giorgetti said.
The crash remains under investigation, with the possibility that charges will be filed, he said.
The Saugus Fire Department and Armstrong Ambulance also responded to the scene.
