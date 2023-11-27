Runaway Volvo, parked Prius crash through window of vacant Boston Market in Saugus, police say

Two vehicles crashed into a vacant Boston Market restaurant off Route 1 in Saugus on Monday evening after a driver veered off the roadway and struck a parked car, causing both vehicles to overturn into the storefront, Saugus police said.

The driver, a 62-year-old man from Boston whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Assistant Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said in a phone interview.

The man was the only person involved in the crash, Giorgetti said.