Two men arrested, more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail recovered after crash in Brookline

Police arrested two men and allegedly recovered more than 1,000 pieces of mail stolen in Wellesley after thieves crashed a vehicle in Brookline early Monday morning, Newton police said.
Yasser Teixeira Mendonca, of New York, and Dahshein Karon Perry, of Massachusetts, were charged with receiving stolen property and failure to stop for police, Newton police wrote in a post on social media.
Both men were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court, where they were released on $5,000 bail with conditions that they stay away from each other, remain in Massachusetts, and surrender their passports, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
An attorney for Mendonca declined to comment on the charges. An attorney for Perry could not be reached Monday evening.
Mendonca and Perry are due back in court Dec. 19.
Newton police were notified early Monday morning that Wellesley police were chasing a vehicle “involved in a mail theft” in the town, Newton police wrote.
About 4 a.m., a Newton officer saw the vehicle described by Wellesley police on Route 9 in Newton and pulled the driver over near Hammond Pond Parkway, police said.
The driver allegedly fled from the stop “at a high rate of speed” toward Brookline, but the vehicle was found “a short time later” by the same officer, crashed on Newton Street in Brookline, police said.
Mendonca and Perry were arrested after a “short foot pursuit,” police said.
