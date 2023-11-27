Two men arrested, more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail recovered after crash in Brookline

Police arrested two men and allegedly recovered more than 1,000 pieces of mail stolen in Wellesley after thieves crashed a vehicle in Brookline early Monday morning, Newton police said.

Yasser Teixeira Mendonca, of New York, and Dahshein Karon Perry, of Massachusetts, were charged with receiving stolen property and failure to stop for police, Newton police wrote in a post on social media.

Both men were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court, where they were released on $5,000 bail with conditions that they stay away from each other, remain in Massachusetts, and surrender their passports, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.