Watch live: Vermont officials hold press conference on shootings of three men of Palestinian descent

Updated November 27, 2023, 57 minutes ago

Vermont officials and authorities are holding a press conference on Monday afternoon after three men of Palestinian descent were shot near the University of Vermont campus in Burlington in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.

Jason J. Eaton pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shootings.

Burlington’s mayor, police chief, Vermont authorities, and representatives of the victims’ families are expected to attend.

Watch the press conference live:


