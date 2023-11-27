Video shows rare ‘watermelon’ aurora over the Alaska sky

Vincent Ledvina, who calls himself the “aurora guy,” shot the video of the colorful and wondrous ribbons of the aurora borealis — or Northern Lights, as the phenomenon also called — as they illuminated the night sky in dazzling pink and green hues in his backyard in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Sunday night.

The Northern Lights are a spectacular feast for the eyes at any time, but an unusual and mesmerizing “watermelon” aurora was recently captured on video dancing atop snow-covered evergreens, and the internet is fascinated by its fruity colors.

“We had some amazing pink colors caused by high-energy nitrogen emissions during a brief but intense substorm,” Ledvina posted on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

The 47-second video soon went viral, garnering nearly 400,000 views on the platform as of Monday afternoon.

“Super relaxing to watch!” one commenter posted on Reddit, where the video was also shared and pulled in thousands more views.

Many other observers also shared their aurora videos and photos on social media.

What causes auroras?

This “space weather” is a natural phenomenon that results from magnetic storms triggered by solar activity, such as solar flares (explosions on the sun) or the ejection of charged particles from the sun’s corona, according to NASA. “Energetic” charged particles from these events are then carried from the sun by the solar wind, following the magnetic field of Earth down to the polar regions, causing substorms. The accelerating particles then collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms and molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere. The energy they shed makes each atom glow in a different color.

The bottom edge of an aurora “can turn pink during intense periods of activity. This is caused by a reaction with low-level nitrogen molecules. This color is pretty rare, and with the combination of the green, looks like the colors of a watermelon,” said Ledvina, a doctoral student studying space physics.

In Alaska, the Northern Lights are most visible between late September and April. The counterparts to the Northern Lights are called the aurora australis or Southern Lights in the southern hemisphere.

More frequent displays possible

Since auroras go hand-in-hand with solar activity, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said it looks like the next period of activity during the upcoming Solar Cycle 25 will increase more rapidly, peaking in 2024, sooner than originally predicted. That could mean more frequent aurora displays.

“It’s a pretty significant change,” said Mark Miesch, a scientist with the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, which partners with NOAA.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.