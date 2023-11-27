The world is setting climate records — this is not a good thing

Unfortunately, when we hear troubling climate data, many of us just shake our heads, or some point to their hybrid cars and think, “Well, at least I’m doing something.”

I appreciate the Globe’s drawing attention to climate news with the headline “Beware, you’ve just lived through Earth’s hottest 12 months on record” (Page A6, Nov. 10).

Instead, we need to focus on this crisis as if we were on a sinking ship. This is our all-hands-on-deck moment. There is still time to take to the pumps and organize the lifeboats. As voters, we need to demand that our elected officials do more. As customers, we need to pressure businesses to reduce their carbon footprints. As residents, we need to get involved in local government to influence decisions on buildings, land use, and transportation.

And if you’re not part of a group that’s doing one of those things, you need to join one. Because if we try to get to the lifeboats as individuals, we’re not going to make it. We will go down with the ship, alone in the dark, wondering why no one is coming to rescue us.

Mary Memmott

Framingham





This is no mere wake-up call — it’s a blaring alarm

The recent coverage of Earth’s most scorching year in recent memory was deeply disturbing. It’s the blaring alarm bell that we’re edging perilously close to the benchmark of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial norms. Irreversible damage and annihilation of ecosystems is a horrifying yet very real prospect. The article “Beware, you’ve just lived through Earth’s hottest 12 months on record” cites potent hallmarks such as heat waves and floods and notes that “scientists professed hopes [their analysis of the previous 12 months] would spur action … as global leaders prepare to convene an annual United Nations climate change conference.” But mere hopes are sorely inadequate.

Climate change is more than a discussion point. It is a roaring monster, deeply disrupting communities and societies here in the United States and across the globe while we watch, tragically, as paralyzed bystanders. Let’s go beyond simply promoting policies inching toward a net-zero carbon footprint. In the name of all that is alive and yet to live, we must demand that world leaders act with the urgency this crisis warrants, phase out fossil fuel dependency (which means stopping the expansion of our use of oil and gas energy), and aggressively adopt sustainable practices.

Hope cannot save us, but action will. Let’s wake up before it’s too late. Temperatures are rising, and the clock is ticking, faster and louder than ever before.

Marvin Berkowitz

Needham





Oh, c’mon, what’s good for the oil companies is good for everyone!

The tree huggers have it all wrong. We should celebrate that at a time when the scientific community is saying we have six years left to transition to renewable energy, fossil fuel companies around the world are extracting more oil than ever (“Nations continue to expand fossil fuels, UN report finds,” Page A12, Nov. 9).

To bemoan record-breaking temperatures, deadly heat waves, drought, wildfires, and flooding is to miss what’s really important: the economy. Everyone knows that what’s good for the oil companies is what’s good for everyone. So let’s do our patriotic duty to keep them as rich as possible. Keep our money with banks that fund the most new drilling projects. Vote for legislators who take the most money from the oil lobby, and shun those who support renewables. Certainly do not protest ongoing federal subsidies for the industry or speak up against local policies that keep emissions high.

Why worry about melting polar ice caps, sea level rise, and forced migration? Technology will save us. As for the kids? They’re smart; they’ll figure out a way to survive in a climate that has been called incompatible with human civilization. Well, some of them might.

Alexis Rizzuto

Cambridge





Countries need to be halted from overshooting climate targets

What is wrong with us? We’re already suffering the effects of global warming in the form of heat waves, droughts, monster storms, wildfires, loss of species, and ocean warming. According to recent research, huge parts of Earth are likely to be uninhabitable because of climate change. We know the cause: Our burning of fossil fuels warms the climate by creating greenhouse gases. And we have the technology to solve it: wind, solar, battery storage, modern nuclear. Yet countries like the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia plan to continue oil and gas drilling for the foreseeable future, putting us on track for overshooting our 2030 fossil fuel targets by 69 percent.

Enabling and promoting more fossil fuel extraction pollutes our environment and is bad policy. It must be halted. Clean energy is now cheaper than oil and gas and is the fastest-growing energy source in this country. It is also our only chance at a future.

Debora Hoffman

Belmont