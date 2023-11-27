Bill Belichick was asked about a report that he’s leaving the Patriots. Here’s what he said.

“Chad’s a very talented player, but this is two weeks in a row we’ve basically missed extra points,” he said of the rookie kicker. “That’s not good enough.”

In his Monday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick commented on place kicker Chad Ryland, who missed a 35-yard field goal in the closing seconds that could’ve tied the game.

The Patriots continue to sail into uncharted waters for Bill Belichick, with the team falling to 2-9 after a 10-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

It was symptomatic of how the season has gone in the view of the head coach.

“Been quite a few of those this year,” Belichick said regarding the close loss. “We had our chances, obviously couldn’t convert.”

Would the Patriots bring in another kicker?

“I’m not ruling anything in or out,” said Belichick in a press conference after the interview. “I try to do what’s best for the team.”

With the latest loss, New England now holds the third-worst record in the NFL.

The ongoing uncertainty at quarterback dominated pregame headlines, but both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe played against New York. Neither proved particularly effective, as each turned the ball over (Jones did so twice).

“Thought he had a decent week of practice,” Belichick told WEEI on why he chose Jones to start, explaining that the former first-round pick had gotten “a majority of the reps” in practice.

“We just need to stop turning the ball over, offensively, period,” Belichick said of Jones’s mistakes.

Looking ahead, Belichick refused to say which player would start in Week 13 against the Chargers.

“We’ll take a look this week,” he said. Pressed on why he wouldn’t say which player will start even if Jones continues to get most of the practice reps, the coach explained that it isn’t regular procedure.

“I didn’t announce a starter, and I’m not going to announce starters at every position every week,” Belichick said in response. “You could ask that every week. That’s not really what I’m going to do.”

Interestingly, he also didn’t entirely dismiss the possibility of bringing in another quarterback.

“I don’t really see that right now, but I mean I wouldn’t rule anything out,” said Belichick. “Anything that would help our team. We’ve brought players at any position. You never know what’s going to happen. If I think there’s somebody, [or] if our pro scouting department thinks there’s somebody that would help us, we’d certainly listen to it and take a look, at any position.

“It’s not really about the quarterback position,” Belichick added. “Really could be any position. So, I don’t know. Nobody that comes to mind, but we’ll see.”

Looking back at the choice to draft Jones 15th overall in 2021, was it Belichick’s decision, or Robert Kraft’s?

“Organizationally we thought it was the right thing to do,” said Belichick.

Belichick was again asked at Monday’s press conference if it was his decision to take Jones in the 2021 draft.

“Collectively yeah, we were all for that,” Belichick said in response.

Asked about a claim earlier in November from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky that the longtime New England coach already knows he will be leaving the Patriots after the season — and that the location is already determined — Belichick had a blunt response.

“Yeah, that’s ridiculous,” he replied. “I’m just trying to do the best job I can right now. Obviously [I] need to do better.”

