Bruins at Blue Jackets: Boston looks to stop skid after two straight defeats

Columbus finished dead last in the Eastern Conference last season and is on pace to do so again with just six wins through 22 games to open the year.

Boston will look to right the ship in Columbus on Monday night as the Bruins take on the Blue Jackets for the first time this season.

The Bruins have hit their first real bump in the road, having lost two straight games, for the first time all season, each by a three-goal margin against the Red Wings and Rangers.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -220. O/U: 6.5.

Bruins: 14-3-3 (1st in Atlantic)

Blue Jackets: 6-12-4 (8th in Metropolitan)

Stat of the day: The Bruins have lost their last two games by a combined six goals, which is double their combined margin of defeat from their first four losses.

Notes: The Bruins have lost back-to-back games in regulation for just the second time since Jim Montgomery took over at the start of last season. Boston only did so once last season, dropping the first two games of an early-March road trip back in the spring. ... Jeremy Swayman should be in line to start for the Bruins in goal after Linus Ullmark allowed seven goals on 40 shots against the Rangers on Saturday. ... Rookie Matt Poitras, now 0-2–2 over his last nine games, was rattled in the first period Saturday when colliding with Charlie McAvoy. He spent some time in the dressing room, but Montgomery said Poitras was “fine” after the game. ... The Blue Jackets have won two of their last three games after losing nine in a row and 13 of the previous 14. Eight of those losses came by just a single goal. ... Columbus has largely relied on Elvis Merzļikins between the pipes. The Latvian netminder is 5-7-3 with a 3.11 goals against average and a .907 save percentage this season.

