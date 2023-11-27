Bruins trip and fall again, to the Blue Jackets, for third straight loss

The Bruins (14-4-3) were thoroughly outhustled and outplayed over the final 50 minutes by the cellar-dwelling Blue Jackets (7-12-4), who had the fresher legs despite playing Sunday at Carolina.

Swayman went to the bench and then the dressing room during a stoppage in play, but it was unclear whether he initiated the exit because of an injury or if he was summoned over by coach Jim Montgomery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bruins’ losing streak stretched to three games Monday night, but of more concern was the status of Jeremy Swayman after the goalie left midway through a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Boston has given up 17 goals over its last three games.

Rookies Matt Poitras (No. 5) and Johnny Beecher (4) scored in the third period after the Bruins fell behind by four goals.

After a night out in Gotham that Montgomery was sure put his club in a good frame of mind, they played that way over the opening 10 minutes.

Or maybe it was just the jolt from the Columbus cannon that is sure to startle every skater from Cincinnati to Cuyahoga Falls.

The Bruins got the first power play of the game when Patrick Laine tripped Hampus Lindholm in the offensive zone.

Despite some quality chances — including three David Pastrnak one-timers — Columbus goalie Spencer Martin (31 saves) held the crease.

Laine had a chance to make a play out of the box when he raced behind the Boston net and grabbed the puck, but Kevin Shattenkirk pinned him to the glass before he could center it.

The Bruins had a golden opportunity to get on the board first when Matt Grzelcyk’s dump-in took a wacky bounce off the back boards and landed right on Jakub Lauko’s stick. The hard-charging fourth liner lifted a backhander over Martin but it deflected off the crossbar.

Johnny Gaudreau nearly got the Jackets on the board when he collected a perfectly placed pass from Adam Boqvist that split Charlie McAvoy and Grzelcyk and went in alone. Swayman (17 saves) squeezed the glove on Gaudreau’s wrister, however.

Brad Marchand sent Pastrnak in on a partial breakaway, but he couldn’t squeeze off a shot as a defender cut down the angle.

The Blue Jackets finally broke through thanks to their Russian connection.

Dmitri Voronkov collected a shovel pass from Yegor Chinakhov, beat Derek Forbort out of the corner and then beat Swayman with a jam shot at the near post at 15:52 of the first period.

Montgomery did some line juggling to start the second, giving rookie Matt Poitras some time with Marchand and Pastrnak. The Poitras move bumped Pavel Zacha to work with James Van Riemsdyk and Jake DeBrusk.

The Blue Jackets doubled their lead 5:38 into the second when another Russian, defenseman Ivan Provorov, fired a dot from the top of right circle past Swayman, who was screened by comrade Voronkov to make it 2-0.

Shortly after, Swayman departed.

Old friend Sean Kuraly fired a bad-angle shot from the corner that caught Swayman by surprise, but he recovered to make the save. He bolted to the bench and then the dressing room during the ensuing stoppage.

Linus Ullmark (19 saves) was immediately tested with a flurry of chances in front, but the Vezina Trophy winner was ready.

Boston gained some traction and had an opportunity on a two-on-one, but Pastrnak couldn’t make solid contact.

Voronkov took down McAvoy during a loose puck chase to the Bruins end and Morgan Geekie went after Voronkov, who was called for interference on the play. McAvoy needed a moment to collect himself but started on the ensuing power play.

Just when the Bruins were mounting consistent pressure, a bad giveaway by Grzelyck allowed Chinakhov to break in alone and he beat Ullmark with a snapper low to the blocker side for a 3-0 lead that felt much deeper after two periods.

