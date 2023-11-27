Four story lines to watch with the start of high school girls’ basketball

Monday was the first day of winter tryouts, and teams can start playing games as soon as next Friday. Though there’s still a lot to learn about which schools will be in the state championship hunt, here are some story lines to follow as tip-off looms:

The MIAA developed a method to determine “competitive equity” that has resulted in realignment for the five divisions beginning this winter. Several notable schools have changed divisions as a result.

For example: Division 2 state champion Foxborough is now in Division 3, while former D3 contender Rockland dropped to D4. Millis, which made the D5 final, moved up to D4. Here is the full list of the realigned divisions.

Foxborough comes first

The Warriors opened eyes last year by going 24-1. As a No. 5 seed in the D2 tournament, they crushed every team they faced by 15 or more points en route to the state title. This year, they won’t be surprising anyone.

Globe Super Teamer Camryn Collins, who will play collegiately at Rider, is back for her senior season. She’ll be joined by junior Kailey Sullivan, also a returning Globe All-Scholastic, in the backcourt. Junior forward Addie Ruter, a Globe Honorable Mention last year, starts the winter injured but is expected to return early in the season.

The Catholic Central League is loaded

A trio of schools headline the perennially powerful CCL.

Bishop Feehan is out to avenge its 55-51 loss to Andover in the Division 1 final. The Shamrocks have a dynamic backcourt of junior Globe Honorable Mentions in Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Maddy Steel, plus forward Julia Webster.

Cathedral also retains stellar guard depth following its march to a D4 title. Hijjah Allen-Paisley, an honorable mention All-Scholastic last year, is back to lead the way.

And though Bishop Fenwick can’t compete for a state championship, it still boasts a talented group headlined by American University-bound senior Cecilia Kay.

Changing of the guard

Andover and St. Mary’s have been two of the state’s recent powers, with multiple state championships for each school in the last four years. But they’ll have to re-tool.

The Golden Warriors graduated most of the rotation that led them through a perfect 26-0 season to a D1 title, including stars Anna Foley (playing at Quinnipiac) and Amelia Hanscom (Colby). Seniors Michaela Buckley and Ella Vidoni lead the returning group.

St. Mary’s graduated three 1,000-point scorers from its D3 championship roster in Yirsy Queliz (Northeastern), Kellyn Preira (Monmouth), and Niya Morgen (Bentley). The Spartans have standouts ready to step up, led by freshman star Bella Owumi and junior Reese Matela.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com. Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.