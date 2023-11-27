Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games

Panthers owner David Tepper announced the move hours after several news outlets reported that he used a profanity as he was leaving the locker room following a 17-10 loss to the Titans Sunday.

The Panthers fired their coach Monday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year at the helm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Frank Reich era in Carolina is over after only 11 games.

Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick whom he gave up four draft picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to acquire this past offseason in the hopes of winning multiple Super Bowls.

Advertisement

Instead, the Panthers are assured a franchise-record sixth straight losing season.

The Panthers are 30-63 since Tepper bought the team from Jerry Richardson in 2018 for $2.275 billion and have never made the playoffs.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will become the play caller, with senior assistant Jim Caldwell serving as his special adviser.

Tabor’s first move as interim coach was to fire quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves have not been announced.

McCown and Staley were handpicked by Reich to be assistants.



