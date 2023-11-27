Patriots 2024 NFL Draft odds: New England third in race for No. 1 overall pick

Another embarrassing Patriots loss on Sunday, this one a 10-7 defeat to the Giants, kept New England firmly in contention for the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft.
The loss dropped the Patriots to 2-9, keeping them in third for April’s draft order, according to Tankathon.com. The Giants fell to sixth after winning at home.
The Bears continue to lead the race for the No. 1 pick by way of the Panthers, who traded their 2024 first to Chicago last year to acquire the top pick in the 2023 draft and select quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina dropped to 1-10 after 17-10 loss to the Titans on Sunday..
The Cardinals are still second after a 37-14 drubbing at the hands of the Rams Sunday. Arizona, which has not had a bye week, is 2-10. The Cardinals get their bye in Week 14 (Dec. 7-11).
Then comes New England in third as the only team at 2-9. The Bears are a game back in fourth (for their own pick) at 3-8, followed by the Giants and Commanders (4-8) and a slew of teams that are 4-7.
Here’s a look at the current draft order.
- Chicago Bears (via 1-10 Carolina Panthers)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-10)
- New England Patriots (2-9)
- Chicago Bears (3-8)
- New York Giants (4-8)
- Washington Commanders (4-8)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
- New York Jets (4-7)
- Tennessee Titans (4-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
Here is the remainder of the Patriots’ schedule:
- Dec. 3: vs. Chargers (4-6)
- Dec. 7: at Steelers (7-4)
- Dec. 18: vs. Chiefs (8-2)
- Dec. 24: at Broncos (6-5)
- Dec. 31: at Bills (6-6)
- Jan. 7: vs. Jets (4-7)
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.