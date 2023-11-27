Patriots 2024 NFL Draft odds: New England third in race for No. 1 overall pick

Another embarrassing Patriots loss on Sunday, this one a 10-7 defeat to the Giants, kept New England firmly in contention for the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 2-9, keeping them in third for April’s draft order, according to Tankathon.com. The Giants fell to sixth after winning at home.

The Bears continue to lead the race for the No. 1 pick by way of the Panthers, who traded their 2024 first to Chicago last year to acquire the top pick in the 2023 draft and select quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina dropped to 1-10 after 17-10 loss to the Titans on Sunday..