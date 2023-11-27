Previewing and predicting the Division 2 Super Bowl: King Philip vs. Marshfield

KING PHILIP (12-0) vs. MARSHFIELD (9-3)

When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: Patriots.com; YouTube.com/@Patriots

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: King Philip — Brian Lee (19th season, 150-61); Marshfield — Chris Arouca (6th season, 40-22)

Scoring: King Philip — 33.2 ppg.; Marshfield — 37.3

Defense: King Philip — 6; Marshfield — 22.5

The heavies up front: King Philip — Sean King (6 feet, 1 inch, 285 pounds); Marshfield — Jake Ekstrom (6-3, 215)

Stat check: King Philip is going to lean on its running game, with juniors Drew Laplante (169 carries, 1,240 yards, 12 TDs) and Aiden Astorino (81-466-10) following behind senior fullback Jack Berthiaume (4 TDs). But the Warriors aren’t entirely one dimensional, as senior quarterback Tommy McLeish (74 of 124 passes, 1,171 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs) is more than comfortable in the passing game. When KP goes to the air, senior wideout Mason Campbell (27 receptions, 416 yards, 5 TDs) and senior Daniel Silveria (14-273-8) are his favorite targets. Defensively, junior Brandon Nicastro (6 INTs) is a big-play machine in the secondary. Marshfield’s high-scoring offense starts with junior quarterback Tor Maas, a dual-threat weapon who can produce with his arm (163 of 272, 2,096 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs) and his legs (81-566 yards-7 TDs). Junior Davin True (214-1,179-23 TDs) is the Rams’ primary ball carrier, with seniors Nic Cupples (45 catches, 582 yards, 4 TDs) and Reid Bergamesca (28-432-5) and junior Charlie Carroll (31-478-4) providing options downfield. Defensively, juniors Alex Molander (105 tackles), Jake Ekstrom (10 sacks) and Gio Joseph (4 INTs) are the leaders.

The captains: King Philip — OL/DL Sean King (Sr.), QB Tommy McLeish (Sr.), OT/DE Luke Danson (Sr.), FB/LB Jack Berthiaume (Sr.); Marshfield — WR Nic Cupples (Sr.)

Seniors on roster: King Philip — 17; Marshfield — 15

Last Super Bowl appearance: King Philip — 2022; Marshfield — 2014

OUTLOOK

King Philip is no stranger to Gillette, as the Warriors make their third consecutive Super Bowl and sixth state championship appearance since 2016. After back-to-back losses to Catholic Memorial the past two years, KP enters Thursday with perhaps its deepest and best team yet. The Warriors have hardly been tested since beating Milford, 20-14, on Oct. 20, and they have plenty of momentum after thumping Thanksgiving rival Franklin, 35-0, last Tuesday at Fenway Park. But KP will have its hands full against a Marshfield team that has been led by one of the Bay State’s most electrifying offenses. Although the Rams suffered a 23-21 loss to Patriot League rival Duxbury on Thanksgiving, they should still be riding high after defeating CM, 52-40, in the semifinals to secure the program’s first Super Bowl berth since 2014. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” Marshfield coach Arouca said. “We talk about you only have X amount of opportunities to play football in your life, and they got two extra (games) this year. I’m happy for them. It’s a great opportunity for our program and our town, and it should be a fun day.”

PREDICTION

Marshfield pulled off the ultimate stunner when it pulled away from Catholic Memorial to earn a trip back to Gillette, but the Rams struggled to defend the run on Thanksgiving, when Duxbury’s Alex Burlow rumbled for 292 yards and three TDs. King Philip will present an even more formidable rushing attack, and McLeish has the arm strength and accuracy to complete big passes. After failing to defeat CM the past two years, the third time’s the charm for KP to complete a perfect season.

King Philip 31, Marshfield 20