President Biden to join James Taylor at benefit concert in Boston

According to an Eventbrite link for the concert, tickets range from $50 to $7,500; the highest priced VIP tickets include a group photo opp with Biden.

The Boston Globe has learned that Taylor will perform at a benefit concert in Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in support of the Biden Victory Fund for the president’s 2024 re-election campaign. Biden will be in attendance for the show, set to take place somewhere in downtown Boston, with the exact time and location to be revealed 36-48 hours beforehand.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has supported Biden and other Democratic candidates. He appeared in support of Hilary Clinton in her failed 2016 bid for the presidency at an event with Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren. Last year, Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, performed at the White House to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Advertisement

Taylor has also been a longtime supporter of former president Barack Obama. In addition to appearing at the White House for Obama, Taylor accepted a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 from the former president.

“I played [for the Obamas] as an act more than anyone else during those eight years, and my most incredible memories have to do with being at the White House or with the president,” Taylor told the Globe in 2017.

Tickets to the upcoming benefit show in Boston are available at jtforjbdec5.eventbrite.com.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.