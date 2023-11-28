Salem Film Festival spotlights documentary films from around the world

Thousands attend the festival each year, and this year’s events include screenings of international independent feature-length films and shorts, filmmaker Q&As, and live musical performances. University and high school students can submit documentary shorts to the film fest’s student competition. Winners will be honored in March. Massachusetts filmmakers can also sign up for a live documentary film pitch competition, the Doc-a-chusetts Pitch.

Tickets are on sale now for the 17th annual Salem Film Fest, the largest documentary film festival in Massachusetts, which takes place March 21-24. Discounted packs of five and 10 tickets are available on its website.

The largely volunteer-run film fest, produced by the Salem Community Arts Center, presents awards to seven filmmakers. Categories include the Special Jury Award; the Michael Sullivan Award for Documentary Journalism; the American Cinematographer Magazine Award, judged by magazine editor in chief Stephen Pizzello; and the Audience Award, in which the film with the most audience votes is honored.

Screenings over the four days will be held at the Peabody Essex Museum, Cinema Salem, and the National Park Service Visitor Center at Salem Armory.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this is the first year the festival will be completely in person, without virtual programming.

A spokesperson for the festival said the film lineup will be released later this winter in February at a special event.

Salem Film Festival. March 21-24. Screening locations vary. Ticket bundles of five and 10 tickets are available for $55 and $100 respectively. www.salemfilmfest.com





