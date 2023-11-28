Cyber Monday sales hit record $12.4 billion even as savings dwindle

US shoppers spent $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday, a record result demonstrating the continued resilience of consumers despite dwindling pandemic-era savings and high interest rates.

Spending increased 9.6 percent from a year ago, making it the biggest online shopping day ever, according to Adobe Inc., which compiles the data. Adobe had earlier adjusted upward its online spending forecast for the day based on stronger-than-expected spending on Black Friday and the popularity of buy-now-pay-later offerings that let shoppers stretch their budgets with credit.

Buy-now-pay-later usage also hit a record high on Cyber Monday, Adobe said, contributing $940 million in online spending, up 42.5 percent over the previous year. The firm also said consumers used such credit facilities for increasingly large purchases.