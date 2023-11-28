A Boston Tea Party beer and other local beer news

This week, Samuel Adams beer founder Jim Koch is celebrating that revolutionary act by tapping kegs of a new beer, Samuel Adams Green Tea Pale Ale. The beer features Singlo green tea, a strain thrown overboard during the actual Boston Tea Party. According to the brewery, the tea lends notes of chestnuts and fresh autumn leaves to the brew.

This month marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, the Dec. 16, 1773, event in which the Sons of Liberty, a political group of American colonists, protested British taxation by dumping an entire shipment from the East India Tea Company into Boston Harbor.

The new beer’s debut follows a grave marker ceremony honoring Samuel Adams, the founding father, as an architect of the Boston Tea Party.

“I was first intrigued by Samuel Adams and how history has largely overlooked him,” says Koch. “It’s about time he received this recognition, and we thought it was only fitting that we celebrate it with this specialty brew.”

Samuel Adams Green Tea Pale Ale will only be available at the brewery’s Jamaica Plain and downtown Boston taprooms.

Long Trail Ski The East beer

Another new-for-2023 beer is a collaboration between Long Trail Brewing and the apparel company Ski The East.

Ski The East Hazy Mountain IPA is a limited-edition beer clocking in at 6.7 percent alcohol by volume and featuring heavy flavors of both pine and tropical fruit. The beer is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, and also in Long Trail’s latest IPA mixed 12-pack.

Cisco stroll

In an effort to bring a little piece of Nantucket to South Boston, Cisco Brewers are bringing back their second annual Cisco Stroll on Dec. 9. The stroll takes place at any of eight Southie bars, including Lincoln Tavern and Roza Lyons. Not officially billed as a bar crawl, the event will feature scarf giveaways and a costume contest. It runs from noon to 4 p.m., with one dollar for every pint of Cisco sold donated to the South Boston Neighborhood House.

H. 401 beer

Eight small Massachusetts breweries are teaming up to raise awareness for a new bill designed to enable small breweries to distribute their own beer.

The breweries — Vanished Valley, Amherst Brewing, Antimony Brewing, Hot Plate Brewing, Northampton Brewing, Shire Brewing, Skyline Beer Co., and New City Brewery — recently came together to brew H. 401, a New England-style IPA named for the bill.

“While most beer drinkers might not know or care about how beer makes it to shelves, it really does limit their choices and options to support small businesses,” says Liam Gorman of Antimony Brewing in Lenox.

H. 401 New England IPA is packaged and ready to go, and will be available for sale at Vanished Valley in Ludlow. After a hearing in May, the H. 401 bill being considered in the Massachusetts Legislature was referred to the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.