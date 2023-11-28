Gift boxes for any sweet tooth on your list

Louisa Conrad and Lucas Farrell run Big Picture Farm, a goat farm nestled on a hillside in Townshend, Vt. The couple crafts farmstead cheese as well as caramels using raw milk from their floppy-eared goats, with names like Annabelle, Brooklyn, Luna, and Mathilda. The sea salt and vanilla caramels are soft and chewy and melt in your mouth, and so do the other flavors, such as maple cream, chai, and raspberry rhubarb. Pick from the Holiday Gift Pack, which includes two boxes ($27) or the Farm Box Gift Set ($54) with four boxes. A collection of 50 caramels comes packed in a container produced at Vermont Wooden Box Company ($64). bigpicturefarm.com

Holiday gift-giving is in full swing, and choosing the right gifts can be a challenge. Whether it’s for a relative, friend, or co-worker, a box of sweet treats is a gift a whole family can enjoy. Here are some gift boxes guaranteed to make everyone with a sweet tooth smile.

Gift box of lemony baked goods from Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company in Salem, N.H. Fabrizia

Puckery treats from Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company

Wake up your tastebuds with citrusy desserts baked with limoncello from Fabrizia Spirits of Salem, N.H. Owners and brothers Phil and Nick Mastroianni produce a variety of limoncellos using Sicilian lemons and operate the bakery at their factory as a second business. They offer gift boxes filled with baked goods: saucer-sized lemon cookies, a buttery lemony loaf cake, lemon cranberry pistachio bark, moist truffles with zesty centers, and more. Holiday Cheer boxes run from $45 to $100. fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com

Gift box of assorted chocolates from Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine. Dean's Sweets/Darren Setlow Photography, LLC

Chocolate gifts from Maine

At the store Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine, you can indulge in an array of meticulously crafted hand-dipped chocolate bonbons. Some have boozy fillings made with dark rum and ginger or single malt scotch, or Maine blueberries and maple syrup. Spiced fillings have cayenne for a sweet, warm spiciness or cherry chipotle that gives a slight kick. Owners Dean and Kristen Bingham ship the assortments nationwide. They also offer gift boxes with jars of sauces, hot fudge, and Maine sea salt caramel, plus chocolates. These come in a wooden crate you can long reuse after the goodies have disappeared. $21.50 and up. deanssweets.com.

Gift box of DEUX vegan and gluten-free cookie doughs. DEUX

Cookie dough you can feel good about

Bake delicious cookies with DEUX, a healthier cookie dough that’s vegan and gluten-free and made with good ingredients, many organic. You can even eat the dough raw by the spoonful. The cookie dough comes in jars for easy storage. The Holiday Gift Set includes Peppermint Sugar Cookie, Brownie Batter, Chocolate Chip, and Pumpkin Spice doughs, a gold spoon, and three holiday cookie cutters. $63.75. eatdeux.com.

Gift box from CommonWealth Kitchen. CommonWealth Kitchen

Sweet and savory goodies to support local food makers

CommonWealth Kitchen’s Holiday Gift Boxes offer a mix of sweet and savory treats made by a diverse group of food businesses in the shared kitchen space, including immigrant entrepreneurs. The assortments vary from box to box, as each is filled with six items sourced from 11 different companies. One box might include crispy cinnamon ginger cookies from Josephine’s or Humble Bones cinnamon vanilla granola, and Hillside Harvest Jamaican jerk marinade. Others could include Mr. Tamole salsa , FreshZen Chili Garlic, and Meal Mantra’s Indian simmer sauce. It’s a thoughtful gift that also supports small businesses. Order by Dec 7. $85 a box. Shipping is free. commonwealthkitchen.org.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland