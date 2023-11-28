Recipe: After too much party food, reset with fennel, greens, and goat cheese tossed with a cranberry vinaigrette

2. Spread some of the goat cheese dressing on each of 4 plates. Top with the greens, then fennel and red onion. Garnish with fennel fronds.

1. In a bowl, toss the endive, radicchio, and romaine with the cranberry vinaigrette.

2. With the motor running, drizzle in the milk. Add a pinch each of salt and pepper. Pulse until blended.

1. Rinse and dry the food processor work bowl, if necessary. In the food processor, pulse the goat cheese and garlic until smooth.

2. Add the olive oil, lemon rind and juice, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Pulse briefly to combine.

1. In a food processor, combine the cranberries and shallots. Pulse until finely chopped.

3. Roast the vegetables for 20 to 25 minutes, or until they soften and brown. Stir occasionally, if needed. Cool to room temperature.

2. In a bowl, toss the fennel and red onion with olive oil and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to the baking sheet.

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

When you start to feel the effects of holiday indulgences, reset your eating patterns and make sure plenty of vegetables find their way onto your plate. Perhaps alternate party food with something like this late fall salad of fennel, greens, and goat cheese. Roasting sliced fennel and red onion in a hot oven will make the dish feel heartier and more comforting on a cold evening. Toss endive, radicchio, and romaine with a cranberry vinaigrette made from the last of the berries hiding at the back of your fridge, and bring it all together with a creamy, garlicky goat cheese dressing.

Serves 4

When you start to feel the effects of holiday indulgences, reset your eating patterns and make sure plenty of vegetables find their way onto your plate. Perhaps alternate party food with something like this late fall salad of fennel, greens, and goat cheese. Roasting sliced fennel and red onion in a hot oven will make the dish feel heartier and more comforting on a cold evening. Toss endive, radicchio, and romaine with a cranberry vinaigrette made from the last of the berries hiding at the back of your fridge, and bring it all together with a creamy, garlicky goat cheese dressing.

VEGETABLES

2 small bulbs fresh fennel, tops removed, bulbs cored and sliced (save some fennel fronds for garnish) 1 medium red onion, sliced 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, toss the fennel and red onion with olive oil and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to the baking sheet.

3. Roast the vegetables for 20 to 25 minutes, or until they soften and brown. Stir occasionally, if needed. Cool to room temperature.

VINAIGRETTE

1 cup fresh cranberries 1 small shallot, chopped ½ cup olive oil Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a food processor, combine the cranberries and shallots. Pulse until finely chopped.

2. Add the olive oil, lemon rind and juice, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Pulse briefly to combine.

GOAT CHEESE

8 ounces fresh goat cheese 2 cloves garlic 3 tablespoons milk Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Rinse and dry the food processor work bowl, if necessary. In the food processor, pulse the goat cheese and garlic until smooth.

2. With the motor running, drizzle in the milk. Add a pinch each of salt and pepper. Pulse until blended.

GREENS

1 small Belgian endive, cored and thinly sliced 1 head radicchio, cored and cut into 2-inch pieces 1 head romaine lettuce, cored and cut into 2-inch pieces Few fennel fronds (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, toss the endive, radicchio, and romaine with the cranberry vinaigrette.