Recipe: A nostalgic butterscotch flavor is front and center in these puddings with gingersnap crumbs

Creamy and rich, sweetened with dark brown sugar, individual butterscotch puddings have a comforting, nostalgic flavor. They're based on a custard made with milk, cream, and eggs. If you like, add one tablespoon of dark rum (with the vanilla) for a taste reminiscent of old-fashioned butter rum candies. Pour the mixture into ramekins or custard cups or use small glasses. You can make the puddings one or two days in advance. Just before serving, add a spoonful of whipped cream and sprinkle them with smashed gingersnap cookie crumbs to add a nice crunch and slight gingery flavor.

Serves 6

3 tablespoons cornstarch 2½ cups whole milk 4 egg yolks 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut up ¾ cup packed dark brown sugar ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup heavy cream 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 6 small gingersnap cookies 1 cup heavy cream, softly whipped (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 6 ramekins or custard cups or small glasses (3/4-to-1-cup each).

2. In a bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 1/2 cup of the milk. Whisk in the egg yolks until thoroughly blended.

3. In a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, brown sugar, and salt. Whisk, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is wet and the mixture starts to bubble slightly.

4. Slowly whisk in the remaining 2 cups milk (take care; it will sputter). Whisk in the 1/2 cup cream. Continue to cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes or until the sugar is completely melted. Remove the pan from the heat.

5. Use a small ladle to scoop out 1/2 cup of the hot milk mixture and very gradually whisk it into the egg yolks, stirring constantly. Scoop out another 1/2 cup of hot milk and whisk it slowly into the egg yolks.

6. Transfer the whisk to the remaining milk mixture in the saucepan. Slowly whisk in the egg yolk mixture. Set the saucepan over medium heat and cook the mixture, whisking constantly, until it starts to bubble gently. Keep whisking, reaching into the bottom edges of the pan to blend the mixture well, for 2 minutes as the pudding thickens. Lower the heat to medium-low and tilt the saucepan around to scrape up the thickening mixture from the bottom of the pan. Keep whisking and simmer gently for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the mixture thickens to a loose pudding consistency. (It will thicken more as it chills.)

7. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Carefully pour the pudding into the ramekins. Set the ramekins on a small rimmed baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight, or until chilled.

8. Slip the gingersnaps into a small, heavy plastic bag. Secure the bag and crush the cookies with the bottom of a small pan or rolling pin so they form different sizes.