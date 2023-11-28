Spice up your winter cocktails

Sorel Liqueur, inspired by the Caribbean drink sorrel. Jack From Brooklyn

Sorel, a liqueur with a robust aroma of cinnamon and cloves, was inspired by the Caribbean classic drink sorrel, a hibiscus tea introduced to the islands by enslaved West Africans. The tea was then used for medicinal purposes. However, the liqueur Sorel was at first distilled in Brooklyn by the brand Jack From Brooklyn, a name that owner Jackie Summers aptly chose. Now it’s made in New Jersey. Summers launched the artisanal spirit, which has received dozens of awards, as a tribute to his Barbadian roots. Crafted with Moroccan hibiscus, Brazilian cloves, Indonesian cassia and nutmeg, and Nigerian ginger, the liqueur has a pale garnet shade and a combination of herbal spiciness and orangey sweetness. With 15 percent alcohol, it can be incorporated into various cocktails, from a margarita to a mule and a Manhattan. From $31. Available at Marty’s Fine Wines, 675 Washington St., Newton, 617-332-1230; Total Wine & More, 100 Independence Way, Danvers, 978-739-1415; or go to sorelofficial.com.