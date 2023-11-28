My in-laws helped pay my student debt. How do I thank them?

I am so very tempted to say “grandchildren,” because I am the reincarnation of a Borscht Belt comic. Thank you for letting me get that out of my system — and for such a heartwarming question.

A thank-you note would indeed be appropriate, but let’s aim for a meaningful expression of gratitude, because your in-laws did a truly wonderful thing that is going to make you and your partner’s life together so much better, so much more free. And being able to benefit the younger generations in a significant way — through money, opportunities, emotional support, practical help — is one of the chief occupations and joys of late middle age and onward (psychologists call it “generativity”). It makes us Olds feel powerful and wise.

Whatever form your thank-you may take, this should be the content: That your in-laws made a difference, that you are in a better position in life because of their actions, and that you will be able to live out more dreams and pay their kindness forward to others, so that they have not only done good to you but to the world. The more specific, the better: Because you did X, we can now do/don’t have to worry about Y.

As for form, take a step back and think about your in-laws as individuals. What’s their “love language” — i.e., what acts of kindness and friendship seem to mean the most to them? Do they value traditional etiquette (handwritten notes and the like)? Are they comfortable with emotion? Capable of letting you pick up the check at dinner? Sentimental about gifts, or strict Kondo minimalists? You’ve got a pretty good sense of their communication style, comfort zones, and personal preferences by now. Use that knowledge to express your gratitude in a way that shows you truly see your in-laws.

Because to be seen by others, and told we’ve made a difference — isn’t that what all of us want?

My neighbors have a large dog that they put in their yard in good weather. He tends to bark a lot, particularly when he wants attention from his owners. It annoys me as peace and quiet in the house is one of the things I need most to decompress.

Anonymous / Seattle

You know who’d be 100 percent on your side here? The dog. Talk to your neighbors, and try framing it that way: They want to do right by giving him outdoors time (assume good intent), but clearly he’d rather be inside with them. And since the barking bothers you too, there’s a clear win-win outcome for you and Barkley that they should consider. If they won’t, your alternatives are to learn to live with it or to escalate your protests — and only you can calculate the risk/reward ratio on that.













Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.