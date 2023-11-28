Alleged Boston gang member pleads guilty to gun charge after posting videos on Snapchat

Trevon Bell, 27, of Boston and Lynn, a member of the Heath Street gang, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said in a statement.

An alleged member of a violent Boston street gang pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court on a gun charge after authorities intercepted Snapchat videos of him posing with a gun while under house arrest on three state gun charges, the U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday.

In 2021, law enforcement intercepted a Snapchat “chat” showing individuals, including Bell, who regularly displayed images of themselves in possession of firearms, the statement said. At the time, Bell was under house arrest after being indicted on three separate unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition cases in Massachusetts state court.

Investigators determined that Bell had posted numerous videos of himself in possession of firearms to Snapchat, the statement said. One video from Nov. 24, 2021 showed him in possession of a black semi-automatic Glock 9 millimeter firearm.

“The firearm has since been recovered,” the statement said.

Bell faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, the statement said.

