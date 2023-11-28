‘He’s not a hateful person,’ says mother of man charged with shooting three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vt.

“I don’t believe this was a hate crime,” said Mary Q. Reed, the mother of Jason J. Eaton, in a brief interview on her doorstep about an hour south of Burlington, near the shore of Lake Dunmore.

SALISBURY, VT. - The mother of the Burlington, Vt., man charged with shooting three college students of Palestinian descent said Tuesday that her son wasn’t raised to harbor hatred for any group of people.

She said she’s hoping for the best for the three young men who were shot and their families.

“I feel for the victims so much,’' she told the Globe.

Reed also said she’s holding out hope that her son wasn’t the shooter.

“I’m his mother — I have to lean that way,” Reed said. " “He’s my son, and I love him.”

Eaton is currently being held without bail in Vermont where he faces three counts of attempted second degree murder for allegedly shooting Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad while the three men were walking near a relative’s home in Burlington Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the Awartani family said Tuesday the 20 year-year-old man is currently paralyzed from the waist down with a bullet lodged in his T2 vertebra. A student at Brown University, Awartani may never walk again, his family said.

The shooting is under investigation and officials are trying to determine if the attack was a possible hate crime. According to authorities, Eaton did not say anything to the three men, all of whom are 20 years old and who grew up together in Ramallah in the West Bank, before he opened fire on the victims while they were near Eaton’s residence, officials said.

In another development involving Eaton, police in DeWitt, N.Y., on Tuesday released a report from Oct. 21, 2019, that described their interaction with Eaton who was then living in the Syracuse area where he was an assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America and held a variety of jobs, according to his resume that Eaton posted on social media.

At the time, an ex-girlfriend living in the Syracuse suburb contacted the department and reported that Eaton had called her and texted repeatedly for the past two days, and that she wanted it to stop, police wrote. The 36-year-old woman told police that she had told Eaton their relationship was over, but that Eaton persisted nonetheless.

The woman told police the messages were “sexual in nature but not threatening,” police wrote.

The woman told police “she did not want wish to press charges against Eaton. She stated that she would just like police to advise him to stop communicating with her.”

She told police Eaton did not have access to firearms, according to the report.

The woman told police she was fearful but did not feel threatened by Eaton, but wanted police to make clear to him that their relationship was at an end and that he should never contact her again, police wrote. As the officers were talking with the woman, Eaton drove by for the second time in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, police wrote.

Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Eaton, police wrote.

“He was under the impression that [the woman] still wanted to meet and see him. Eaton stated that the [the woman] has sent him ‘mixed signals’ in the past about seeing each other,” police wrote. Eaton was told the woman “wants absolutely no contact with him from this point forward. Eaton said he understood.”

Eaton was not arrested, police wrote.

