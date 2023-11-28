Eighth grade boy arrested after gun found in backpack at South Boston charter school

A boy in the eighth grade was arrested after a gun was found in his backpack at a charter school in South Boston Tuesday afternoon, according to police and school officials.

Officers responded to UP Academy at 215 Dorchester St. at 2:07 p.m., Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman, said. School police also responded to the scene.

Hillary Casson, CEO of Up Education Network, which runs the school, said in a statement that “Staff discovered the firearm and confiscated it immediately.”