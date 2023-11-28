Eighth grade boy arrested after gun found in backpack at South Boston charter school

A boy in the eighth grade was arrested after a gun was found in his backpack at a charter school in South Boston Tuesday afternoon, according to police and school officials.
Officers responded to UP Academy at 215 Dorchester St. at 2:07 p.m., Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman, said. School police also responded to the scene.
Hillary Casson, CEO of Up Education Network, which runs the school, said in a statement that “Staff discovered the firearm and confiscated it immediately.”
“Boston Public School Safety and Boston Police Department were contacted immediately in accordance with safety protocols,” Casson said. “There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.”
She said that the school will conduct a full investigation of the incident and that “proper discipline action will be taken as a result.”
“Safety of our school community is our number one priority and we will work with our students, staff and families to ensure the preservation of that environment,” Casson said.
