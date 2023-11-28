Family planning contracts headed back before N.H. council that’s rejected them 4 times

“The purpose of this request is to provide family planning clinical services, STD and HIV counseling and testing, and health education materials to low-income individuals in need of reproductive and sexual health care services,” Weaver wrote in an explanation for each of the three items .

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori A. Weaver will ask the councilors to approve the contracts for Equality Health Center in Concord, Lovering Health Center in Greenland, and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, using nearly $1.3 million from a combination of state and federal funds.

The five-member New Hampshire Executive Council will have another opportunity on Wednesday to review family planning contracts that the council’s Republican majority has rejected four times in the past three years.

Advertisement

The three contracts would be expected to fund services for more than 5,300 people in fiscal years 2024 and 2025, with a heightened focus on poor and vulnerable Granite Staters, according to Weaver’s requests.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The contracts have been the subject of controversy in recent years, even though they don’t fund abortion services.

The four Republicans on the council have raised concerns about whether public money would be used to support abortion. Even after audits confirmed public funds are kept separate, the GOP councilors have continued to reject these contracts, at times without providing much explanation.

The contracts have been rejected despite Republican Governor Chris Sununu’s support for their approval.

The council’s four past rejections resulted in a combined loss of $1.5 million for the three providers, and rejecting them again would cause disruptions in care, according to Planned Parenthood.

“The reproductive health care landscape in this country right now is chaotic,” said Kayla Montgomery, vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, “and Granite Staters deserve to know that their local, quality, affordable, compassionate health care providers have the proper funding to continue to offer their necessary care.”

Advertisement

Cinde Warmington, the council’s lone Democrat, sent a letter to her colleagues on Monday urging them to put the public’s health and well-being ahead of their personal politics and approve the contracts.

“For many Granite Staters, these family planning centers are their only access to preventative care,” she wrote.

Warmington, who is running for governor, warned that the incidence of sexually transmitted infections is “skyrocketing” in New Hampshire, with particularly concerning data related to syphilis and gonorrhea.

Still, the GOP councilors have faced lobbying pressure to reject the contracts, including from Cornerstone, a conservative Christian advocacy group that argues the state cannot fund these contracts without indirectly subsidizing abortion services.

“Our dollars that go to ‘non-abortion’ services actually free up funds to purchase the table where the abortions are done, the equipment used, and even the heat and air conditioning. ... We want no part in their horrific practices,” wrote Helena Davis, a communications and research specialist for Cornerstone.

In addition to considering the previously rejected contracts, the councilors are slated to review contract extensions Wednesday for four other providers that offer reproductive and sexual health services. Those four providers don’t offer abortion services but can refer patients seeking such care to other sites, which has led some opponents of abortion rights to scrutinize these contracts as well, as the New Hampshire Bulletin has reported.

Advertisement

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.