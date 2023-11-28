Felony wrongful voting charge filed in N.H. against ex-lawmaker

That charge, a felony, carries a potential sentence of three and a half to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $4,000. A conviction would result in Merner losing his right to vote in New Hampshire.

Troy E. Merner, 63, of Carroll is accused of wrongful voting for knowingly casting a ballot in the March 2023 town election in Lancaster even though he was domiciled elsewhere, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

The former state representative in New Hampshire who stepped down in September after authorities determined he had been ineligible for his seat for more than a year because he moved out of his district was arrested Tuesday on charges that carry a possible prison sentence.

Troy E. Merner, 63, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, on a felony charge of wrongful voting. (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office) New Hampshire Attorney General's Office

Merner’s case is being investigated jointly by the attorney general’s election law unit and public integrity unit. He was arrested by investigators from the attorney general’s office and booked at facilities for the New Hampshire State Police troop that serves Coos and Grafton counties, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

Merner, a Republican, did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment. It was not yet clear whether he had an attorney.

His case has been a major flashpoint in the partisan power struggle over the near-evenly divided 400-member chamber. The revelation that Merner kept voting on bills despite his alleged ineligibility prompted outcry from Democrats.

Merner cast a tie-making vote on an education bill in April, enabling House Speaker Sherman A. Packard, a fellow Republican, to break the tie and sink the Democrat-backed legislation. Democrats asked to revive the bill after the allegations against Merner came to light, but Republican leaders rejected their request — a decision that Democratic Representative David Luneau of Hopkinton called “profoundly upsetting.”

Representative Matthew B. Wilhelm of Manchester, the House Democratic leader, raised concerns about the months-long delay between when Merner admitted he was no longer residing in Lancaster and when investigators alerted House leadership to the situation.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Conley wrote a letter to Packard on Sept. 18 that said the attorney general’s office had received a complaint regarding Merner’s domicile on March 22 and Merner had confirmed to investigators on May 4 that he had moved to Carroll. Merner resigned within a day of that letter being sent.

A spokesperson for Packard’s office said that letter was the first time the speaker’s office learned of Merner’s admission.

Investigators concluded that Merner hadn’t lived in Lancaster since at least Aug. 26, 2022, according to Conley’s letter. That was weeks before the 2022 elections in which Merner won seats in the House and on the Lancaster Board of Selectmen.

An affidavit released on Tuesday revealed the investigators had received an even earlier report, on Nov. 16, 2022, from a Lancaster resident. The caller said Merner had moved in with his new wife in Carroll after his wife of many years passed away and that “everyone in Lancaster knows” Merner had moved.

When an investigator met with Merner on Dec. 5, 2022, Merner denied that he had been living in Carroll full-time, and he said he was looking to purchase a home in Lancaster with his wife, according to the affidavit. He said he would not seek reelection in 2024 and alleged that other people vote in Lancaster even though they are domiciled elsewhere.

Notably, on Dec. 6, 2022, the attorney general’s office notified a nonpartisan senior legislative staffer that an investigation into Merner’s domicile had begun, according to the affidavit.

Deputy General Counsel Myles B. Matteson and Associate Attorney General Anne M. Edwards called Terence R. Pfaff, chief operating officer for the New Hampshire General Court, regarding the complaint about Merner’s domicile and the investigation that followed, and Matteson memorialized the conversation with an email to Pfaff thereafter, according to the affidavit.

Pfaff did not immediately respond Tuesday to the Globe’s requests for comment.

After another Lancaster resident reported concerns in March, an investigator asked Merner in May whether anything had changed about his living arrangements since December, according to the affidavit. That’s when Merner said nothing had changed and he wasn’t living in Lancaster. He reportedly told the investigator he wasn’t doing anything wrong and local leaders in Lancaster wanted him to remain in his position on the select board.

An investigator met with House Clerk Paul C. Smith on Aug. 10 and showed him a copy of Matteson’s earlier email to Pfaff, according to the affidavit. Smith gave the investigator a copy of Merner’s financial disclosure form, which listed his address as a P.O. Box in Lancaster.

Merner updated his address on file with the legislature on Sept. 12 but provided his Lancaster office as his domicile, according to the affidavit. Then the attorney general’s office sent its letter to Packard’s office on Sept. 18.

Packard did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Merner also faces misdemeanor charges of theft by deception, unsworn falsification, and tampering with public records or information for claiming a false home address, according to the attorney general’s office. The theft, which totaled less than $1,000, allegedly occurred when Merner obtained mileage reimbursement from the state legislature based on an address in Lancaster when he was actually residing in Carroll, which is closer to Concord.

The misdemeanor counts carry a potential penalty of up to a year in jail and fine of up to $2,000.

Court records indicate Merner released Tuesday on personal recognizance, with an arraignment scheduled in Coos County Superior Court on Dec. 28.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.