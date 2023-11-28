scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Transit police trying to identify potential suspects in vandalism of historic trolley at Boylston MBTA stop

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 28, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Three individuals the MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify in connection to a vandalism crime at Boylston Station on Nov. 12. - (MBTA Transit Police)MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people of interest in connection with the vandalism of a historic trolley in early November, officials said.

The potential suspects were caught on security video around midnight on Nov. 12 at the Boylston MBTA Station, Transit Police said on social media Friday.

Anyone with information can call police at 617-222-1050, the post said.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

