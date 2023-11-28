Transit police trying to identify potential suspects in vandalism of historic trolley at Boylston MBTA stop

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people of interest in connection with the vandalism of a historic trolley in early November, officials said.
The potential suspects were caught on security video around midnight on Nov. 12 at the Boylston MBTA Station, Transit Police said on social media Friday.
Anyone with information can call police at 617-222-1050, the post said.
ID Sought re: Vandalism at the MBTA's Boylston Station midnight 11/12 on historic trolley. Recognize these subjects of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/kSEKDppO18— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 24, 2023
