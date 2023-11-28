Man accused of threatening shooting at New Hampshire school changes plea to guilty

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Maine man charged with using social media to threaten to commit a shooting at a New Hampshire high school has changed his plea to guilty, court documents state.

Law enforcement identified Kyle Hendrickson, 25, in a video in which a man threatened to "shoot up" Portsmouth High School in N.H. Courtesy of Portsmouth Police Department

Police charged Kyle Hendrickson with criminal threatening with a firearm in April. They said he posted a video with a gun outside Portsmouth High School. In the video, he threatened to “shoot up the school.”