Boston bar co-owner expected to change plea in connection with fatal stabbing of Marine last year

Alisha M. Dumeer, 35, of Everett, is slated to change her plea during a 3 p.m. hearing in Suffolk Superior Court, legal filings show.

The co-owner of a Boston bar linked to the March 2022 fatal stabbing of a Marine downtown is scheduled to change her plea Tuesday to an accessory charge for allegedly trying to help the accused killer avoid detection after the crime, according to legal filings.

She was indicted in June 2022 on a charge of accessory after the fact of the slaying of 23-year-old Daniel J. Martinez, who was stabbed to death near the Sons of Boston bar after a disagreement with bouncer Alvaro O. Larrama on March 19, 2022.

Laramma is charged with murder for allegedly committing the stabbing. He has pleaded not guilty.

Martinez, who hailed from the Chicago area, was in Boston celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend with friends at the time of his death.

Prosecutors have said Martinez exchanged words with Larrama outside the bar, asking why the girlfriend of Martinez’s friend had been ordered to leave Sons of Boston for vaping “when there were people inside the bar who were so drunk they couldn’t stand up.”

Larrama followed Martinez and his two friends down Union Street to a line outside Hennessy’s Bar, where the bouncer confronted the Marine. Martinez responded by hitting Larrama in the head with a green aluminum beer bottle, authorities have said. The two men then struggled with each other and Larrama allegedly stabbed Martinez twice in the chest, officials said.

As paramedics and police arrived to help Martinez, Larrama returned to Sons of Boston, where Dumeer was allegedly told what had happened, according to prosecutors.

Larrama can be seen on surveillance video removing a Sons of Boston sweatshirt and tossing them into a trash can. Dumeer handed him a new T-shirt, which he put it on then left the bar, prosecutors have said.

After Larrama left the nightspot, Dumeer spoke with co-owner Jason Kuczynski and then returned to the locker room where the trash can containing Larrrama’s clothing was located, authorities said. On a surveillance video, Dumeer can be seen looking at the camera before stepping into a blind spot.

“She remains in that blind spot for approximately 30 seconds to a minute. She then moves the trash can back,” said Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Caitlin Grasso during Dumeer’s arraignment last year.

The clothing was later recovered by police who found the bloodstains on the sweatshirt. DNA test results are pending, Grasso said.

Dumeer allegedly later told police she had learned about the stabbing through news coverage and had no information to share about it.

“She stated she had no knowledge about the stabbing and the defendant’s involvement in the stabbing,” Grasso said.

Dumeer had no explanation for moving the trash can, Grasso said.

The Boston Licensing Board in April of last year unanimously voted to suspend Sons of Boston’s liquor license, citing what the panel said were lax safety protocols and management leading up to the killing.

Then in April 2023, the board granted a request to change the “doing business as” name of the bar at 17 Union St. from Sons of Boston to Loyal Nine.

Carolyn M. Conway, a lawyer for the business, said at the time that Loyal Nine would operate under the same ownership.

Separately, a lawyer for the Martinez family had announced last year that they intended to file a lawsuit against Sons of Boston. The status of that suit wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday.

A family spokesperson said Martinez’s relatives and their lawyer, Thomas Flaws, will address reporters after Dumeer’s change of plea hearing Tuesday.

“The Martinez family has been vocal advocates demanding justice for the indescribable loss of their beloved son and brother,” said the spokesperson in a statement. “Today, the family – including mother Apolonia, sister Michaela, and brothers Matthew and David – have traveled to Boston from Chicago to give powerful victim impact statements during Dumeer’s court appearance.”

