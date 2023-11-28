Snow showers possible for parts of southern New England Tuesday night

Parts of southern New England could see their first snowflakes of the season by Tuesday night — most likely in the form of snow showers — as residual moisture from lake effect snow off the Great Lakes moves into the region.
Right now, there is enough data to support a small portion of those snow showers arriving as flurries in areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut this afternoon and evening.
Since the source of these snow showers is hundreds of miles away by the time they get here, they are but a small remnant of their original selves. Most of the time they don’t even make it to the Berkshires. This is why across the Great Lakes you don’t have to go very far to find areas with a lot of snow contrasted with those that don’t receive very much.
The best chance to see any flakes in southern New England would be from an hour or two before sunset until around 8 p.m. After that, the air will just be too dry to sustain any snow showers. Blustery winds will also move it and it will be cold, with readings in the 30s.
The loop below shows dew point temperatures. Notice the numbers going down during the day and into the evening. The air movement from west to east is an indication of how the weather patterns are playing out right now. The lower dew points will make it feel even drier.
Up to a foot of snow is forecast for parts of New York, northwestern Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio, which are under a snow warning through Wednesday morning. Lake effect snow occurs this time of year when water temperatures in both the ocean and the lakes are often warmer than air temperatures above. With the correct air flow, this difference can produce lake effect snow and sometimes in a big way.
Sunshine returns on Wednesday to southern New England, with a little bit less wind and temperatures remaining in the upper 30s in the afternoon. It turns milder for Thursday with highs back into the 40s. Another weather system could bring some rain to conclude the work week.