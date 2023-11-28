Snow showers possible for parts of southern New England Tuesday night

Parts of southern New England could see their first snowflakes of the season by Tuesday night — most likely in the form of snow showers — as residual moisture from lake effect snow off the Great Lakes moves into the region.

Right now, there is enough data to support a small portion of those snow showers arriving as flurries in areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut this afternoon and evening.

Since the source of these snow showers is hundreds of miles away by the time they get here, they are but a small remnant of their original selves. Most of the time they don’t even make it to the Berkshires. This is why across the Great Lakes you don’t have to go very far to find areas with a lot of snow contrasted with those that don’t receive very much.