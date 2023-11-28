Man charged with killing his father in Wareham, officials say

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father in Wareham on Monday, officials said.

Robert Gomes is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court on charges of murder, assault to murder a person over 60 years of age, and assault and battery with a firearm, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

He is also charged with carrying a loaded gun without a license, court records show.