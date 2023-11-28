Man charged with killing his father in Wareham, officials say

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father in Wareham on Monday, officials said.
Robert Gomes is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court on charges of murder, assault to murder a person over 60 years of age, and assault and battery with a firearm, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
He is also charged with carrying a loaded gun without a license, court records show.
The shooting happened at 1146 Main St. in Wareham on Monday afternoon, Stone said.
“This is not believed to be a random act of violence,” prosecutors wrote in a post on X.
A section of Main Street was closed to traffic Monday evening due to the investigation.
“The scene is contained and there is no threat to the immediate public,” police said.
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
