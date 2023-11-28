Koch-tied group backs Nikki Haley to beat Trump

A super political action committee with close ties to billionaire donor Charles Koch is throwing its support behind Nikki Haley, saying she is the best candidate to deny GOP frontrunner Donald Trump the nomination.

Americans for Prosperity Action announced their plans in a memo Tuesday, saying Haley “offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era, to win the Republican primary and defeat Joe Biden next November.”

“Our internal polling confirms what our activists are hearing and seeing from voters in the early primary states: Nikki Haley is in the best position to defeat Donald Trump in the primaries,” the memo said.