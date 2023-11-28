Boston continues to grapple with Faneuil name and slave trade

As the great-grandson of people enslaved in Arkansas and Mississippi who spent his childhood in Jim Crow schools and other settings, I dare say that it was not so much the violence-prone, rural racist often seen in media coverage who sustained slavery and segregation for three centuries. Rather, it was powerful enslavers such as Peter Faneuil and others who directly or implicitly internalized the popular views expressed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the 1857 Dred Scott decision that a Black person “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”

If we were to change or obliterate the names, likenesses, statues, etc. of other historic enslavers, the moves would be so extensive that they might render parts of our day-to-day lives temporarily dysfunctional. Changes to currency and the alteration of Mount Rushmore come to mind; hence, changes must be very selective, and Faneuil Hall should not be a high priority.

David L. Evans

Cambridge





Keeping slave trader’s name on hall would be a glaring injustice

Kevin M. Levin’s argument for keeping the name of Faneuil Hall defies decency. If Levin wants to see a memorial installed about the complex history of the building after it is renamed, that would be a worthy endeavor. But continuing to name such a high-profile convening center after such a high-profile white slave trader, just because of the great strides for which Black Bostonians advocated across the centuries in its hall, is wrong.

For the city that launched the American Revolution, why is it so hard for us Bostonians to understand a glaring injustice?

Jonathan Rotenberg

Cambridge





Don’t bury history. Teach it.

I agree with Kevin M. Levin. Do not change the name of Faneuil Hall. Teach history; don’t rewrite or bury it. Shall we rename Washington, D.C., and the monument too? George Washington owned enslaved people. So did Thomas Jefferson. Shall we rename his memorial? Peter Faneuil wasn’t entirely evil. It is what it is, part of our city’s history, part of our country’s history.

Eleanor Koplovsky

Hingham





Faneuil — yes, a man of his era — donated this ‘public building’

In “Public building shouldn’t be named after slave trader,” Kevin C. Peterson conspicuously omits two significant facts about Faneuil Hall and its name.

It was named after Peter Faneuil not because of his involvement with the slave trade or for any other reason but rather because he had the meeting hall built and donated it to his adopted hometown. Hence its identity as a “public building,” as emphasized in the op-ed.

And yes, Faneuil was involved with the slave trade. So was Boston in that era; indeed, it was steeped in it, as were all 13 colonies soon to become the United States of America as well as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and other Founders who owned enslaved people. The slave trade was intrinsic to the socioeconomic reality of America. Both the US Capitol and the White House were built largely by Black, enslaved people.

To single out specific individuals from this morass and sanctimoniously strip them of the contributions they made to a nation gradually becoming aware of the errors it made during its evolution is to contribute to twisting the meaning of the word “woke” beyond recognition.

John Hagan

Boston





Keep the name for now, but dig even deeper into region’s slavery ties

While I agree that a public building should not be named after a slave trader, I think that Faneuil Hall should not be renamed at this time, though not for the reasons set forth by Kevin M. Levin. I fear the unintended consequence of removing Peter Faneuil’s name from the public eye would be to further erase memories of just how much New England wealth was derived from slavery.

New Englanders are generally aware of the abolitionist movement in the North but forget about the profits derived from slavery, which I believe to be a much more serious problem than a name on a building. Not so many years ago, I was at a party here in Lexington where it was mentioned that Amos Bronson Alcott was such a strict vegetarian that he made his family wear linen clothing instead of wool. I was stunned when someone asked, “Why not cotton?” I was appalled when no one else seemed to know or be able to guess the answer, which I thought was obvious: slavery.

Then I reflected that I had been to both the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation in Waltham and the American Textile History Museum in Lowell (since closed), both housed in old textile mills. Neither museum made much mention of slavery in spite of the fact that both mills were built before the Civil War.

Our time would be better spent documenting the history of New England’s indirect connections with slavery and demanding that those stories be told, not swept under the rug so that they may be more easily forgotten.

James W. Slack

Lexington