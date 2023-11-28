May I have a word: Lost and found

Michael McCarron, of West Newbury, said he sympathized with my “debit card dilemma, having on more than one occasion reported a lost credit card only to have it reappear on the day the new card was delivered. I consider it an act of reincardnation .” Ben Volinski, of North Andover, proposed the similar but easier-to-pronounce reincardation .

The letter writer wasn’t specific about what the disappeared object might be, but I chimed in with a personal story about a debit card gone astray. In response, I received two credit- or debit-card-specific suggestions.

Last time , the challenge was to come up with a term for what happens when possessions go missing and don’t reappear until you’ve quit searching and replaced them.

Jennifer Neiman Gottlieb, of Northampton, wrote: “After searching for weeks to find something only to break down and buy another: When the original item reappears, that’s a resplurgence.”

John Lane, of Falmouth, suggested ca-cache-trophy and commented: “Losing something of value is often initially a catastrophe. Finding it is an ‘I win’ moment that makes me want to raise the object above my head, fist-pump, and exclaim YES!” Which must be where the trophy comes in.

Connie Cooney: “I truly love this week’s quest, and I love the letter writer’s ‘shy’ metaphor. I don’t think I can come up with the right new word for this. I’m sure someone out there is more clever than I am. But in the meantime, could you please tell me where my sunglasses are!!!”

Connie, please note what my next correspondent says — and take heart.

Jane Urban, of Shutesbury, wrote: “As a school librarian for 25 years, I told kids who were frantic about a lost book: ‘Stop looking for it, take a break, and most likely it will magically appear.’ Amazing how often it worked.

“I know that’s not quite what you’re looking for,” she continued. “How about a person being a finder-weeper as a bastardization (can you say that in a newspaper?) of finders keepers, losers weepers. Whether you’re weeping from frustration or joy, it’s kind of the same response.”

Rebecca Ramsay reached a similar conclusion by a different route: “The American Heritage Dictionary says that in Middle and Old English, reap meant ‘to obtain a return or reward.’ So by procuring a replacement of your debit card, you doubled the quantity. Thus: Even losers can be keepers, and seekers can be reapers.”

My favorite of all of these — and never mind that it’s a name for the person rather than the circumstance — is Jane’s finder-weeper. I particularly like her observation that the weeping might be brought on by either frustration at the loss or the joy of the reunion. Jane wins bragging rights, and well done!

Our new challenge comes from Edward De Vos, of West Newton, who introduced it with a reminiscence: “As I stood on the sidewalk near New York’s Rockefeller Center, a southbound 5th Avenue bus stopped in front of me. A well-dressed woman descended the bus’s rear exit stairs. As she placed her foot onto the pavement, she noticed she was missing one soft leather glove. She acted decisively. She removed the glove she was still wearing on her left hand, and before the doors closed, she threw the glove back onto the bus. This magnanimous gesture was indelibly etched in my memory.” What could we call remarkable things we’ve witnessed and will never forget?

Send your suggestions for Ed’s word to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, Dec. 8, and kindly tell me where you live. Responses may be edited. And please keep in mind that meanings in search of words are always welcome.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer and editor in Cambridge.