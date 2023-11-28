In praise of the staple

I came to appreciate the staple as I weeded old paperwork from my files: Short stories I wrote 25 years ago in graduate school and saved on a floppy disk remain stapled. My list of wedding guests, including more than 60 people who have since died, is dutifully stapled. The hospital handouts on infant care that are now useless as I contend with two teens — stapled.

They say a diamond is forever, but it’s no match for a staple. Practically weightless, seemingly worthless, a staple does not merely symbolize lifelong commitment — it manifests eternal commitment. A secured staple is a guarantee, fulfilling its promise to have and to hold every single time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, just in recent history, Britain split with the European Union. Bill and Melinda Gates parted ways. A black-and-white X displaced a blue bird. Countless trees snapped, fed up with the pressure of being trees. A rebel ice shelf in Antarctica cracked. And astronomers altered the definition of a planet. (Sorry, Pluto.)

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Check your employed staples. Holding fast, am I right? Staples never quit. A staple pledges allegiance to the mission the instant it launches from its stapler.

Apart from a staple’s function, the act of stapling is satisfying. As opposed to tapping on a keyboard or gliding a finger across screens and touch pads — which requires the sensitivity needed for petting butterflies — using a stapler requires force. The heel of the hand is called into action.

For me, stapling is a welcome counterpoint to writing, which amounts to trudging through my gray matter, hunting and trapping ideas that are often elusive, unwieldy, and sometimes disappointingly anemic. After weeks of this effortful yet sedentary work, when I’ve managed to capture enough worth keeping and it’s time to fetch a completed essay from the printer, I relish the moment of stapling. Heck, I usually stand for the occasion.

Advertisement

Press and release. With an unmistakable two-part sound — bite-snap — a staple pierces and grips paper. In the rare instance when a staple cannot penetrate a stack of papers or enters crookedly, the fault invariably lies with you (your judgment) or the stapler. Staples are infallible. Constant. Perfect.

The tenacious staple has no competition. What about paper clips, you ask? Paper clips are the flakes of the fastener family. They are unreliable. Fickle. It’s no accident that “clip” rhymes with “slip.” They’ll be there for you today, but tomorrow? Don’t count on it. Paper clips are Good Time Charlies. Easily influenced by other forces, they scoot — without notice — to the next party.

Binder clips? Sure, they’re sturdy, earnest, and capable of securing long documents, but when they’re not engaged, binder clips are conspicuous and bulky. Socially awkward, they, unfortunately, don’t fit in. Like the staple’s awkward foreign cousins, they, unfortunately, don’t fit in. They’re prone to faux pas. Affix one to a document of just a few pages, and the chunky, well-meaning binder clip will weigh down the upper left corner. (When this happens, try not to stare.)

Staples, by contrast, sport a sleek, less-is-more style. Measuring approximately one centimeter and costing less than a penny apiece, the staple’s size and price belie its power.

Perhaps that explains why our relationship with the staple is ironic: In return for its vow of fidelity, we treat it like garbage. Spotting a stray staple on the desk, equating it with eraser debris and paper bits, we callously brush it into oblivion. To open a stapler or locate the box of staples and deliver the lone traveler to a home seems unreasonable — perhaps, we may think, unworthy of the seconds we’d expend on the task.

Advertisement

So devoted to its duty is a staple that trying to remove a secured one without a staple remover amounts to battle. As you toil with feeble fingers, a staple will resist you. It is perturbed at your effort to displace it. You may eventually prevail, but in retaliation for disfiguring it and unbending its loyalty, the staple will have poked your fingertips and chipped your nails. That’s what you deserve for reducing a hardy staple to a gimp, for discharging one against its will.

Consider the trusty staples now fastening your plans, proposals, ideas, theories, memories, itineraries, history, fiction, or truths. While these pages will gradually yellow, as your memory will yellow, and, inevitably, one day, you will detach from life, these staples will endure — clenched, undiminished, steadfast. Preordained survivors, they shall remain alert, minute witnesses to the end of time.

Larissa Kosmos is a writer in Cleveland. Read more of her work at larissakosmos.com.