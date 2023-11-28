Governor unveils plan to protect Massachusetts coastline from climate change

We’re all in this together. That’s the message from Governor Maura Healey when it comes to the state’s coastal management.

On Tuesday morning in Beverly, the governor laid out her new regional approach called “ReslientCoasts,” a plan to collaborate with 78 coastal communities. It will be led by a chief coastal resilience officer at the Office of Coastal Zone Management. The team will develop regions that share similar landscapes and face similar challenges when it comes to dealing with the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels and more severe storms.

“Climate change poses a very real threat to our coastal way of life, but it also presents a unique opportunity for us to build communities that are safer and more equitable for years to come,” Healey said in a press release. “Our coastal cities and towns have been weathering erosion, sea level rise, and extreme storms without a holistic state strategy. Homeowners, small businesses, and municipal governments deserve a regional approach to this problem.”