Boston University women’s basketball led late in the third quarter, before No. 7 Colorado went on a 38-3 run

It all added up to a bounce-back win for the Buffaloes (7-1), who lost their first game of the season over the weekend to No. 5 North Carolina State at the Paradise Jam Classic.

Trailing 50-47 with 2:27 left in the third, Colorado went on its spurt courtesy of the inside play of Quay Miller and Aaronette Vonleh, the driving of Jaylyn Sherrod and the outside shooting of Formann.

BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann scored 22 points and No. 7 Colorado used a 38-3 run starting late in the third quarter to pull away from Boston University 85-55 on Tuesday night.

Vonleh had 18 points, Miller added 12 and Sherrod finished with 14. Formann’s big night helped her become the 34th Colorado women’s player to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for a career.

Colorado led by as many as 13 points only to see the Terriers (5-2) storm back in the third quarter to take a brief lead. That’s when the Buffaloes focused on going inside — and turned up the defense. The Terriers went 1 for 8 with 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Weimar had 16 and 12 rebounds for BU, while Alex Giannaros added 16. The Terriers fell to 0-6 all-time against teams in the Pac-12.

The Terriers made the most of their time in the Rocky Mountains. The team went tubing in the mountains and visited Topgolf as part of their two-game trip. They beat Northern Colorado 63-52 on Sunday before meeting Colorado.

The Terriers remain on two wins over ranked teams in program history. They beat No. 17/15 St. John’s, 66-49, on Dec. 1, 2012, and No. 24 Vermont, 74-63, on Jan. 18, 2010.

This was the second meeting between the Buffaloes and Terriers. They also met on Dec. 1, 1990, in the Coca Cola Classic in Providence, with Colorado prevailing, 94-56.