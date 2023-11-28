Celtics blow out Bulls, advance to quarterfinals of In-Season Tournament

And the Celtics intentions seemed quite clear in the fourth quarter, when coach Joe Mazzulla left his starters in well into the period despite holding a 35-point lead, and then twice intentionally fouled Andre Drummond, a poor free throw shooter, midway through the quarter.

There were plenty of permutations in play, but the one common theme was that the Celtics would need to defeat the Bulls by quite a lot in order to win a tiebreaker. The simplest path was combining a win by 23 points or more with a Nets win over the Raptors by 15 points or fewer.

Over the past few days, the Celtics gave no real indication about how aggressively they would pursue a spot in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Mazzulla relented late in the quarter, removing his starters with about two minutes left, but the backups did enough to maintain the number they believed they needed, as they secured a 124-97 win.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

About 10 minutes later, the Nets toppled the Raptors, 115-103, leaving the Celtics, Magic, and Nets tied atop Group C with 3-1 records. The three-way tiebreaker was point differential, and the Celtics (plus-27), finished just ahead of Orlando (plus-22) and Brooklyn (plus-20).

Boston advances to the tournament quarterfinals, where it will face top-seeded Indiana on Monday or Tuesday. The Knicks and Bucks will meet in the other conference quarterfinal, with the winners advancing to next Thursday’s semifinals in Las Vegas.

Jaylen Brown had 30 points and eight rebounds to lead the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum added 21 points. Boston shot 52.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line. DeMar DeRozan and Coby White had 19 points apiece for the Bulls.

The Celtics mostly indicated that they would treat this just like any other game, but the start certainly felt a bit unusual as they launched 3-pointers at an even higher rate than they generally do.

Advertisement

With the score tied at 13, four different Celtics hit 3-pointers during a 12-0 run that created instant separation. Boston continued to fire away from long range throughout the half, and the results were excellent. But the Bulls put up no resistance when the Celtics decided to drive to the rim, either. For most of the half, the Bulls looked like a team that had quit on its coach, a particularly discouraging look this early in the season.

On the rare occasions that the Celtics did miss in the first half, they often gobbled up the offensive rebound and gave themselves another opportunity. They connected on 26 of 40 shots and 13 of 24 3-pointers, and added 9 second-chance points, helping them take a 69-50 lead to the break.

The margin would have been even more lopsided if they had taken better care of the ball, but their nine turnovers certainly did not disrupt their momentum.

The third quarter was more of the same. The Celtics got wide-open 3-pointers by making an extra pass or two. And when they decided that layups were the preferred option, they simply attacked and found one. They led by as many as 32 points in the third and took a 97-68 lead to the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.