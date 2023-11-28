Bulls at Celtics: Boston looks to end In-Season Tournament group play on a high note

Depending on how much you’ve enjoyed the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament, the Celtics’ next game could be a big one.

Boston (13-4) hosts its last game of the group stage Tuesday. If the Celtics can crush the 5-13 Bulls, they still have a chance to advance to the knockout bracket. But the odds are steep, and it’s unclear how motivated the team is to pursue the first NBA Cup.

Outside of the In-Season Tournament ramifications, the contest is another chance for Boston to prove it won’t stoop to its competition’s level. The Bulls are bad; they have lost four games in a row and are 13th in the Eastern Conference. But it was only eight days ago that the Celtics let a similarly struggling Hornets team catch them off guard.