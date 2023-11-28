Bulls at Celtics: Boston looks to end In-Season Tournament group play on a high note

Depending on how much you’ve enjoyed the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament, the Celtics’ next game could be a big one.
Boston (13-4) hosts its last game of the group stage Tuesday. If the Celtics can crush the 5-13 Bulls, they still have a chance to advance to the knockout bracket. But the odds are steep, and it’s unclear how motivated the team is to pursue the first NBA Cup.
Outside of the In-Season Tournament ramifications, the contest is another chance for Boston to prove it won’t stoop to its competition’s level. The Bulls are bad; they have lost four games in a row and are 13th in the Eastern Conference. But it was only eight days ago that the Celtics let a similarly struggling Hornets team catch them off guard.
Here’s a preview of the matchup.
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Celtics -13.5. O/U: 217.5
CELTICS
Season record: 13-4
Last 10 games: 8-2
BULLS
Season record: 5-13
Last 10 games: 2-8
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 115.8, Chicago 106.7
Points allowed per game: Boston 107.3, Chicago 112.2
Field goal percentage: Boston .469, Chicago .444
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .439, Chicago .472
3-point percentage: Boston .356, Chicago .351
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .352, Chicago .376
Stat of the day: Amid their offensive woes, the Bulls rank last in the league in pace (95.4 possessions per 48 minutes) and assists per game (21.8), and 27th in field goal percentage.
Notes: Chicago leading scorer Zach LaVine is questionable entering Tuesday with right foot soreness, and Alex Caruso is also questionable with an ankle injury. Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the entire season after knee surgery. For the Celtics, Derrick White (non-COVID illness) is probable to play, Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable, and Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out. ... Al Horford’s 15 rebounds in Sunday’s win against the Hawks marked his highest count since March 30, 2022. ... Bulls guard Coby White has been one of the team’s better players as of late, and has made four or more 3-pointers in each of his last five games.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.