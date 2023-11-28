Celtics honor hero who saved lives during Lewiston shooting

The Celtics on Tuesday night honored Auburn, Maine, native Tom Giberti, who helped children flee from a bowling alley during the Oct. 25 Lewiston shooting that left 18 people dead.
When Robert Card opened fire in the Just-In-Time Recreation, Giberti, a manager at the facility, got the attention of a group of children who were hunkered down nearby and signaled them to run toward him. When the group rushed to the exit, Giberti, 69, was shot several times in the legs. He was hospitalized for several days.
Giberti stood at midcourt during a timeout in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls and received a standing ovation as his story was told to the TD Garden crowd. The Celtics are planning to honor several heroes from the Lewiston tragedy over the next few weeks as part of their “Heroes Among Us” initiative.
Advertisement
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.