Celtics honor hero who saved lives during Lewiston shooting

The Celtics on Tuesday night honored Auburn, Maine, native Tom Giberti, who helped children flee from a bowling alley during the Oct. 25 Lewiston shooting that left 18 people dead.

When Robert Card opened fire in the Just-In-Time Recreation, Giberti, a manager at the facility, got the attention of a group of children who were hunkered down nearby and signaled them to run toward him. When the group rushed to the exit, Giberti, 69, was shot several times in the legs. He was hospitalized for several days.