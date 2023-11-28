scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Celtics honor hero who saved lives during Lewiston shooting

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated November 28, 2023, 23 minutes ago
Tom Giberti, shown with his son, Tom Jr., was honored by the Celtics with a "Heroes Among Us" award.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics on Tuesday night honored Auburn, Maine, native Tom Giberti, who helped children flee from a bowling alley during the Oct. 25 Lewiston shooting that left 18 people dead.

When Robert Card opened fire in the Just-In-Time Recreation, Giberti, a manager at the facility, got the attention of a group of children who were hunkered down nearby and signaled them to run toward him. When the group rushed to the exit, Giberti, 69, was shot several times in the legs. He was hospitalized for several days.

Giberti stood at midcourt during a timeout in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls and received a standing ovation as his story was told to the TD Garden crowd. The Celtics are planning to honor several heroes from the Lewiston tragedy over the next few weeks as part of their “Heroes Among Us” initiative.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.

