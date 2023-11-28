NESN to debut first of four-part series on Wednesday celebrating the history of the Bruins

NESN will debut the first of a four-part series Wednesday celebrating the history of the Bruins as part of their centennial season.

The series, titled “A Century of Bruins Hockey,” features four one-hour episodes. The first, airing at 8 p.m and again immediately afterward at 9, focuses on the team’s special connection with Boston and New England.

It’s told chronologically, featuring a recurring timeline graphic, with an expected and enjoyable emphasis on the immense impact Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins had on hockey‘s regional popularity in the early 1970s. (Footage of fans waiting to buy Stanley Cup Final tickets is a particularly fun time capsule.)