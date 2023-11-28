Patrick Kane signing with the Detroit Red Wings after offseason hip surgery

Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Kane has not yet signed a contract. He is expected to sign a deal for the remainder of the NHL season.

The 35-year-old Kane was an unrestricted free agent rehabbing from hip resurfacing surgery in June. He has been skating since August and told the AP in September that he was starting to feel like his old self again.