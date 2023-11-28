Previewing and predicting the Division 7 Super Bowl: Amesbury vs. Uxbridge

When: Friday, 3 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: Patriots.com; Patriots YouTube channel

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Uxbridge — Matt Blood (4th season, 28-11); Amesbury — Colin McQueen (7th season, 46-25)

Scoring: Uxbridge — 41.4 ppg.; Amesbury — 36.0

Defense: Uxbridge — 10.3; Amesbury — 17.6

The heavies up front: Uxbridge — Nate Noyes (6 feet, 3 inches, 250 pounds); Amesbury — Aiden Donovan (6-1, 230)

Stat check: Uxbridge is led by brothers Camden and Kellen LaChapelle, the grandsons of Northbridge coach Ken LaChapelle, who has the most wins in Massachusetts history. On Thanksgiving, the LaChapelles led Uxbridge to a 35-14 victory at Northbridge. In his first year as a starter, Camden, a sophomore, has set school records with 1,292 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Kellen, a senior quarterback, has rushed for 1,229 yards and 21 touchdowns with 932 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Aidan Blood, the son of head coach Matt Blood, leads the team with 103 tackles at linebacker and has caught 13 balls for 205 yards at tight end. Liam Rigney is the leading receiver with 227 yards and four touchdowns. Amesbury is led by senior twins Michael and Max Sanchez. Mike, the fullback in the Hawks’ run-heavy offense, leads the team with 1,319 rushing yards on 214 carries. Max has missed five games with a wrist injury, but still has a chance to reach 1,000 yards: he has 890 rushing yards entering the Super Bowl. Christian McGarry (327 rushing yards) and DJ DiCarlo (319 rushing yards) are also mix in for carries and tight end Robbie Dalton (7 receptions, 151 yards, 2 TD) is the top target for sophomore quarterback Justin Dube (243 yards rushing and 325 yards passing).

The captains: Uxbridge — QB Kellen LaChapelle (Sr.), TE/LB Aidan Blood (Sr.), WR/S Liam Rigney (Sr.),cq OG Nate Noyes (Sr.), C Matthew DiLibero (Sr.); Amesbury – OG/DT Aiden Donovan (Sr.), C/NG Kyle Palen (Sr.), OT/LB Will Arsenault (Sr.), OG/DT Danny Hutchings (Sr.)

Seniors on roster: Uxbridge — 14; Amesbury — 18

Last Super Bowl appearance: Uxbridge — 1992; Amesbury — 2008

OUTLOOK

Amesbury runs an offense known as the “Straight-T” and it can be tough to stop with a senior-laden offensive line paving the way for the talented Sanchez twins. The overall numbers advantage goes to Uxbridge since Amesbury has just under 50 varsity players on the roster and has lost several key players to injury, beginning with senior running back / safety Drew Scialdone in Week 1. Amesbury lost tight end Ethan Kirby to a broken hand on Thanksgiving and has moved McGarry from tight end to halfback, so there will be a rotation to replace Kirby. Uxbridge has dominated the competition all season with a program-record 12 wins. Uxbridge scored 56 points in a win over Blackstone Valley Tech this season, the second-most in program history. Kellen LaChapelle is third in program history with 124 points this season. The Spartans lost two-way starter Braden Cammuso to a collarbone in the first round of the playoffs.

PREDICTION

Amesbury will need to get ahead early to control game flow in this matchup. If the Hawks fall behind, their passing attack might not be able to keep pace with Uxbridge. The Spartans have been perfect so far against Central Mass. competition with all three playoff wins coming by 20-plus points. A close game could be unfamiliar territory for the top seed in the D7 bracket, but the LaChapelle brothers should be up to the challenge in their quest for a state championship.

Uxbridge 36, Amesbury 27